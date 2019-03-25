Hilton sets itself a goal to recycle one million bars of soap by Global Handwashing Day

Hilton is cleaning up its act. The hotel group’s brands, including Embassy Suites, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and All Suites, are partnering with Clean the World to launch the Clean the World Challenge and recycle one million bars of soap before Global Handwashing Day on October 15.

If you have ever wondered what happened to those ridiculously small bars of soap that hotels use in their bathrooms, some end up with Clean the World, a nonprofit organization that works with hotels to recycle their toiletries, reducing waste, and getting much-needed handwashing supplies to people around the world. While soap is given away for free in hotels around the world, it is a life-saving tool in much of the world where the simple act of handwashing can save the lives of children.

To reach their goal, Hilton hotel employees will collect the soap left over by guests and ship it to Clean the World where the used bars are crushed, sanitized, and cut into new soap bars. They aim to collect enough bars of soap to create one million bars of new soap to help save the lives of children in communities in need.

While the goal is new, the partnership is not. Since Clean the World was founded in 2009, Hilton brands have collected more than 7.6 million bars of recycled soap, resulting in more than two million pounds of soap for use in handwashing—helping prevent diseases and reducing mortality rates around the world. As part of its goal to cut its environmental footprint in half by 2030, Hilton has committed to send zero soap to landfill.