Avocado recall: FDA warns about possible listeria contamination in 6 states

You may want to think twice about paying extra for guacamole this week. A California company has recalled the avocados it sells in six states over possible listeria contamination .

Henry Avocado has recalled both its conventional and organic avocados that were sold in California, Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, North Carolina, and New Hampshire. The recall is only for the avocados grown in California, not the ones it imports from Mexico. Consumers can recognize the recalled product by looking for stickers that say “Bravocado” on them. The impacted organic avocados, however, don’t have the “Bravocado” sticker and instead say “organic” and include “California” on the sticker, according to FDA’s recall announcement.

While there have not been any reported illnesses as of yet, it’s better to be safe than suffer through the symptoms of listeria infection–which include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. The bacteria can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

If you have purchased a recalled avocado, don’t eat it. Instead compost the fruit or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. You can get more information here.