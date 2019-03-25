Here’s how to use Telegram’s new nuclear option that deletes entire chat histories

One of the best presents I ever got was a MedicAlert-style bracelet that reads, “Delete My Browser History.” (I don’t need anyone knowing about my Clippy fanfic browsing habits, thank you very much.) Now, Telegram is making it easier than ever to delete your dirty secrets. The messaging app has unveiled a new feature that makes it easy to delete private chats–even if the chat thread was started by someone else, TechCrunch reports .

The new feature gives everyone using the latest version of Telegram access to a nuclear option for those messages you want deleted forever–whether because they’re embarrassing, incriminating, or your mom is about to bust you for texting about Fortnite hacks instead of doing your homework. Now it just takes a few taps to erase all chat histories between Telegram users who have updated to version 5.5.

To delete a message from your inbox–as well as everyone else’s on the chat–simply tap the message, select “delete” and then delete for one person, everyone, or just on your own end. Easy, yes, but also a little daunting, especially if you’re, say, trying to report a story and a source could delete information from your own phone. Or, if you’re being trolled by some jerk with a Telegram account. Because this feature could potentially make it easier to cyberbully, just remember: Be Best.