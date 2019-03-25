How big a story was Trump/Russia? Here are the details

If you’re a person even vaguely aware of U.S. politics, you’ve likely had at least one conversation about Trump and/or Robert Mueller and/or Russia. It’s been the hot topic for years–since Trump entered office, in fact. Now despite the fact that Mueller finished his investigation , the topic rages on. But just how much did this subsection of news dominate online discourse?

Axios asked the social media analytics company NewsWhip to crunch the precise numbers. And it turns out people have been talking about it a lot. Writes Axios:

Since May 2017, 533,074 web articles have been published about Russia and Trump/Mueller.

Those generated 245 million interactions (likes, comments, and shares) on Twitter and Facebook.

There were over half a million articles written about the subject in the last two years. And for good reason: The topic was engaged with nearly 250 million times on social media. Which is to say: Mueller and his investigation were an engagement machine.

It’s an especially depressing thing to think about, as much of the discourse surrounding this subject was either overhyped or oversimplified–or both. We know now this is because of an infinite feedback loop created by the social internet: People online were endlessly discussing it, and the media fed the fire.

Makes you wonder what will dominate the conversation next.