Watch the high school production of “Alien” that has everyone talking

Let’s face it: Most high school plays are a struggle to sit through. Even if the actors are good, production values are usually pretty spotty. But that drawback doesn’t apply to the drama club of North Bergen High School in New Jersey. There, students decided to make the classic 1979 Alien sci-fi/horror film into a play—and the production values are pretty incredible.

Sets were constructed from donated and recycled items, including used egg cartons that were made into computer terminals. But the star of the show is the xenomorph costume itself. The drama club used a cheap xenomorph Halloween costume as a base, but then overhauled it by adding hand-carved foam extensions to the body. As you can see, it looks scarily authentic in the video below:

I love that north bergen high school did alien last night as their school play, so I'm gonna keep tweeting about how great it is..everything was made from recycled materials .. so nuts amazing I'm so proud of my hometown

Love knowing that my high school and some of my friends were involved in the Alien School Play #alien

