Watch the high school production of “Alien” that has everyone talking

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Let’s face it: Most high school plays are a struggle to sit through. Even if the actors are good, production values are usually pretty spotty. But that drawback doesn’t apply to the drama club of North Bergen High School in New Jersey. There, students decided to make the classic 1979 Alien sci-fi/horror film into a play—and the production values are pretty incredible.

Sets were constructed from donated and recycled items, including used egg cartons that were made into computer terminals. But the star of the show is the xenomorph costume itself. The drama club used a cheap xenomorph Halloween costume as a base, but then overhauled it by adding hand-carved foam extensions to the body. As you can see, it looks scarily authentic in the video below:

Some other clips from the production:

And just check these photo out:

Needless to say, Alien: The Play has garnered fans from around the world after people started sharing clips of it online. But what’s even more amazing is North Bergen High School doesn’t even have an official drama department—the play was produced by one of the high school’s English teachers and North Bergen students out of sheer “passion,” reports Entertainment Weekly.

