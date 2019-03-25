American Airlines canceling 90 flights a day thanks to Boeing 737 Max 8 grounding

If you booked a ticket on American Airlines, you may want to come up with a backup plan. In the wake of the FAA grounding all Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes, American has been forced to cancel around 90 flights a day through much of April–aka spring break.

“In an effort to provide more certainty and avoid last minute flight disruptions, American has extended cancellations through April 24,” the airline said in a statement. “This will result in the cancellation of approximately 90 flights each day based on our April schedule. By proactively canceling these flights, we are able to provide better service to our customers with availability and rebooking options.”

American Airlines had 24 MAX 8s in its fleet and the repercussions of the grounding are reverberating through its flight schedule.

“American’s reservations team will contact affected customers directly by email or telephone,” the statement continued. “We know these cancellations and changes may affect some of our customers, and we are working to limit the impact to the smallest number of customers.”

It’s not just American, either: Southwest Airlines is canceling flights, too, CNN reports, making the decisions five days ahead at a time right now.

The FAA followed countries around the world in grounding all Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft after an Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed, killing all 157 people on board, in a eerie echo of an earlier crash on Lion Air.

Boeing and the FAA said they are working on an upgrade of its software to deal with that safety feature. Boeing said at the time of the grounding that it expected that update to be available “within weeks.”