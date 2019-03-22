The Mueller report: These fights could decide when and how we get to see it

Robert Mueller’s office has now submitted the results of its 675-day investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 presidential election. The results were delivered only to Trump-appointed attorney general William Barr, however, and what everybody wants to know, of course, is when the public will get to see the report.
A recent CNN poll shows that a large majority of Americans–80% of Republicans, 88% of Independents, and 95% of Democrats–believe that the results should be released to the public in full.
Some very important steps will need to be taken—and, perhaps, political fights waged—before that happens.
One of those fights may center on whether or not the White House itself will get to review the results before they reach Congress. The Trump Administration, CNN reports, fully expects to see the report before Congress or the public.
But Democratic Congresspeople believe that because the president himself is at the center of the investigation—he’s referred to in Justice Dept. documents as “Individual #1″—the White House is far from impartial and shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near the report, much less be allowed the right to decide what version of the report Congress or the public should be allowed to see.
The next steps are up to Attorney General Barr, and we look forward to the process taking its course. The White House has not received or been briefed on the Special Counsel’s report.
— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) March 22, 2019
Barr has said he will make determinations on the form in which the results can be given to Congress and the public. At least in the case of Congress this could happen as soon as this weekend, when Barr may deliver “principal results” of the investigation.
Here’s Barr talking about his approach to the matter at his Senate confirmation hearing in January:
“I am going to make as much information available as I can, consistent with the rules and regulations that are part of the special-counsel regulations . . . Under the current rules, that report is supposed to be confidential.”
But Barr, the Times notes, has also “long adhered to a sweeping view of executive power under which the president, as head of the executive branch, has a constitutional right to control the exercise of discretionary policymaking by a subordinate such as himself.”
How Barr reads Justice Dept. rules may set off a major skirmish between the Congress and the DOJ. Current DOJ guidelines state that a sitting president can’t be indicted on criminal charges. The same guidelines further direct that the DOJ should not release negative information related to the investigation about a sitting president.
The DOJ guidelines came about during the Nixon presidency, with the thinking that a sitting president couldn’t perform the job properly with criminal indictments hanging over his head. The rules were reconfirmed during the Ken Starr investigation into whether Bill Clinton obstructed justice in the Monica Lewinsky affair.
Democratic members of Congress like California congressman Eric Swalwell, who sits on the House Judiciary Committee, have said they’re prepared to propose laws that countermand the DOJ guidelines if the results of Mueller’s report are damning to the president.
And Barr may cite other reasons for withholding parts of the report from Congress and the public. The most worrisome one, perhaps, is if the president uses “executive privilege” to order Barr to withhold things like correspondence between the president and his advisors. He might also cite Grand Jury rules saying that information on ongoing investigations can’t be released.
No more Mueller indictments are expected, but other charges may come. While Mueller’s office has already recommended the indictments of dozens of people connected with the Trump campaign, no further indictment recommendations accompany the final results of the investigation submitted to the attorney general.
But other federal investigators continue to investigate Trump and his associates based on information related to Mueller’s investigation, and they could seek indictments. Federal investigations are examining campaign finance violations, a top fund-raiser to Trump and a former lawyer in the Obama administration. Depending upon the report’s findings, Congress may also pursue new investigations.
Sixteen people have so far been identified as having contact with Russian operatives and officials during the 2016 election and Trump’s transition to power.
Independent journalist Wendy Siegelman has published a handy chart showing cases from the Special Counsel’s Office or related cases of high profile figures in the Trump-Russia investigation: