The Mueller report: When and how we’re likely to see it

Robert Mueller’s office has now submitted the findings of its 675-day investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 presidential election. The results were delivered only to Trump-appointed attorney general William Barr, however, and what everybody wants to know, of course, is when the public will get to see the report.

A recent CNN poll shows that a large majority of Americans–80% of Republicans, 88% of Independents, and 95% of Democrats–believe that the results should be released to the public in full.

Some very important steps will need to be taken—and, perhaps, political fights waged—before that happens.

One of those fights may center on whether or not the White House itself will get to review the results before they reach Congress. The Trump Administration, CNN reports, fully expects to see the report before Congress or the public.

But Democratic Congresspeople believe that because the president himself is at the center of the investigation—he’s referred to in Justice Dept. documents as “Individual #1″—the White House is far from impartial and shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near the report, much less be allowed the right to decide what version of the report Congress or the public should be allowed to see.

The next steps are up to Attorney General Barr, and we look forward to the process taking its course. The White House has not received or been briefed on the Special Counsel’s report. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) March 22, 2019

Barr has said he will make determinations on the form in which the results can be given to Congress and the public. At least in the case of Congress this could happen as soon as this weekend, when Barr may deliver “principal results” of the investigation.