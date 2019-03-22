AT&T raises another streaming service’s prices

One week after AT&T raised prices and cut channels from DirecTV Now , AT&T-owned Crunchyroll has announced its own price hike. The anime streaming service’s ad-free plan now costs $8 per month (or $80 per year) for new subscribers, up from $7 per month (or $70 per year) previously. Current monthly subscribers will pay the higher price after three more months, and yearly subscribers will be grandfathered for another year, TechCrunch reports . Crunchyroll will continue to offer an ad-supported plan with a more limited content selection.

In a statement to TechCrunch, Crunchyroll said the price hike is due to “rising costs of content and infrastructure,” and will allow the service, which claims to offer 90% of the world’s anime, to provide even more. The service has 2 million paid subscribers and 12 million monthly active users.

Still, this isn’t a great look for AT&T, which just announced $10 per month price hikes for current DirecTV Now subscribers, alongside new plans that offer fewer channels at higher prices than the plans they’re replacing. When AT&T was trying to get its Time Warner acquisition approved in court last year, the company had promised that it would lower prices instead.