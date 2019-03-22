California lawmakers introduce bill to ban all smartphones at schools

California lawmakers introduced a bill that would restrict and, in some cases, ban the possession and use of smartphones during school hours. Assembly Bill 272 , proposed by 66th District Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi (D) on Tuesday, would require the state’s schools to adopt policies that monitor and limit phone use, even during school-sponsored activities.

“There is growing evidence that unrestricted use of smartphones by pupils at elementary and secondary schools during the school day interferes with the educational mission of the schools, lowers pupil performance, particularly among low-achieving pupils, promotes cyberbullying, and contributes to an increase in teenage anxiety, depression, and suicide,” reads the bill.

The LA Times notes that similar procedures are already in place at a district level. The Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School Board, for example, instituted a policy in which all children in grades K-5 must keep their phones off during school hours, while older students must obtain teacher approval to keep theirs on.

France, meanwhile, adopted a nationwide smartphone ban in all elementary and middle schools last year. It also included all internet-connected devices, such as tablets. Ontario, Canada is also considering a ban on use in schools.

The newly introduced California bill highlights a 2015 study that analyzed the effects of smartphones on children’s education. The London School of Economics found that test scores improved significantly at schools that banned mobile phone use, and that “the most significant gains in pupil performance were made by the most disadvantaged and underachieving pupils.” Banning phones reportedly adds up to the academic equivalent of an extra week of school.

The potential harm of children’s tech use has been an ongoing concern for experts, as experts wonder what limits should–and realistically can–be set. In her book, The Art of Screen Time, Fast Company alum Anya Kamenetz cited a 2011 survey of 9,000 preschoolers (3- to 5-year-olds) that found that young kids spend about four hours a day in the company of (all types of) screens.