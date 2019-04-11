“Little” producer Will Packer on making entertainment for the “new American mainstream”

Producer Will Packer’s films, such as the NWA biopic Straight Outta Compton, Tiffany Haddish’s breakout vehicle Girls Trip, and the dance drama Stomp the Yard, have generated more than $1 billion at the box office by making blockbusters that appeal to black audiences and beyond. His latest film, Little, starring Issa Rae and Black-ish‘s Marsai Martin, was coproduced by 14-year-old Martin, whom he worked with to develop and pitch the idea for a Big-in-reverse-style comedy.

Fast Company: You’ve collaborated with a lot of powerful women over the years, including Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah, and Taraji P. Henson. Little showcases the talent of 14-year-old Marsai Martin, both behind and in front of the camera. She’s now the youngest person ever to have produced a Hollywood movie. What made you want to work with her?

Will Packer: This next generation of creatives is more comfortable with its voice than previous generations. They are more aware of their reach and their power. With the right leadership and guiding hand, the sky’s the limit for them. Marsai is a great example. She’s amazing in that she listens to me and allows me to give her advice. But she has a very clear idea of what she wants to do, and what her talents are. My job is to put her in a position to win.

FC: You broke into film in 1994 as an undergraduate at Florida A&M University by producing Chocolate City, a drama about a young man attending a historically black college. You spent $20,000 on the film, which became a local hit. What did you learn from that experience?

WP: There is a benefit to naïveté—you try everything and you’re fearless. As an industry veteran, I think you still have to be fearless, even when you know that certain things may not work. You have [to remember] that you wouldn’t be where you are if it wasn’t for bucking trends and doing things in a nontraditional way. I still have the philosophy that I have to attack this industry every day as if it’s my first movie and I’ve got something to prove.

FC: With Chocolate City, you tapped into an underserved audience that was hungry for films that spoke to their own experiences. Do you think the industry has changed its outlook on tailoring content for specific audiences?

WP: Being somebody who started off creating content for a niche audience, I was always feeling pressure from financiers, studios, distributors to bring the budgets down. But I understood how to get in under the hood and where to move the chips around in order to make [my films] palatable for a financier. This is before people realized how big and fruitful my niche could be. I don’t think anybody would say the urban—or new American mainstream—audience is some tiny niche now. Everybody knows that audience is a force to be reckoned with.