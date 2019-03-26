Rami Malek hopes his new podcast makes you throw away your iPhone

According to The New York Times , the wealthiest people in the world have begun spending vast sums of money to have more human contact and fewer screens in their lives. In the new scripted podcast, Blackout, however, the residents of a small New England town called Berlin get the same experience thrust on them for free.

Rami Malek stars in and produces Blackout, his first role since winning an Oscar last month for his star turn as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. He is very much aware that it’s a relatively small-scale project following up the highest-profile moment of his career thus far.

“I had no idea I would win an Academy Award right before this podcast,” Malek told Fast Company recently. “It’s just the way life worked out.”

If that trajectory seems a little backwards, though, it fits right along with both the medium and the message. Malek liked the idea of helping resuscitate the lost art of the radio play, and he liked the idea of doing so with a story set in a town whose residents are suddenly reliant on radio again. (He plays a local DJ who helps keep the town calm and connected as they figure out who or what is responsible for a mysterious power outage.)

Malek had been thinking of narrative podcasts as an interesting new creative outlet for a while–especially after listening to what his Mr. Robot collaborator, Sam Esmail, did with the Gimlet show, Homecoming. The concept appealed to him for a lot of reasons, but mainly because it was so refreshingly retro.

“The reason I did this goes back to loving radio plays, and a time when a family was communally gathering together to listen to them,” Malek says. “With the world as it is now, and technology going in a direction where I don’t know if anybody can quite see its future, it’s nice to see some semblance of technology reverting back to something I think we all enjoy as much as listening and letting our imaginations run free.”

The actor had been talking with his reps about ideas he was interested in pursuing, and the topic of radio plays came up. They’re something he’s enjoyed since he first learned they long ago existed as a dominant form of popular entertainment. (Indeed, Malek even attended a staged radio play once, where the sound effects editor hustled through foley work while the actors read from the page.)