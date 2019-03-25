Ask yourself these 5 questions to boost your resilience

Our work world is rapidly changing and hyper-connected. The question for the modern-day worker is not if they will experience adversity , but when, and how often. No wonder resilience is a common buzzword in human capital circles.

As a psychologist, board certified coach, and head of the global coach community at BetterUp, I’ve studied resilience for decades. Many people assume resilient people are naturally born that way, but it turns out that not only is resilience common, but it’s also something you can learn and develop.

Defining resilience

The best way to think about resilience is through the metaphor of a seesaw with a pivot point in the middle–protective experiences and adaptive skills on one side counterbalance adversity and challenge on the other. Since resilience results from a highly interactive process between personal characteristics and environment, genetics plays a role. Our genes shape the initial position of the pivot point. However, science shows us that experiences, and how we respond to them, can move the pivot point. When we learn and strengthen skills that help us manage stress, the pivot point slides so the seesaw tips toward positive outcomes more easily.

That’s what resilience is all about. The more we influence the pivot point through resilience-based practices, the more the seesaw tips toward positive outcomes. When we neglect to invest in developing and maintaining this skill set, our pivot point can slide in the other direction, and this makes it more challenging to bounce back from setbacks.

Here are five questions to ask to assess whether you’re actively moving your seesaw’s pivot point toward resilient, adaptive outcomes:

1) Do I operate from the inside out?

Many people see life as something that happens to them. They feel like events and circumstances outside of themselves control them. One of the significant things that sets highly resilient people apart from the rest is that they have a strong internal locus of control. In other words, they take the most effective action on their behalf because they believe they are primarily in control of their lives.

When you develop a higher internal locus of control, you’re enabling higher levels of confidence and calm in the face of change. So the next time you feel helpless in a situation, see if you have the choice to change or influence your circumstances, even slightly.