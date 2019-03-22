It’s showtime for Apple, but behind the scenes of its original video strategy, confusion reigns

When Apple sent out invitations to its highly anticipated event on Monday, March 25, the same invitation–emblazoned with the words “It’s showtime”–went out to all invitees, including Hollywood A-listers, some of whom would be gracing the stage when Apple is expected to unveil details surrounding its new video subscription service. But many top-level Hollywood participants, who are used to receiving the white-glove treatment, received no additional instructions about what would happen on Monday, or even whether they should arrive early, to help them plan their trip from Los Angeles to Silicon Valley.

“There are no details about the event,” griped one source. “People are just being told to show up. They’re just getting an invite that says, ‘Here’s the day.'”

The message to Hollywood is clear: Apple is going to do things its way, whether you like it or not.

Coy invitations are just one way in which Apple’s foray into producing its own original entertainment–in the form of TV shows and movies–reflects a jarring culture clash between Cupertino and Culver City, where Apple has established its TV and film production outpost. Indeed, ever since Apple announced back in 2017 that it was hiring two top Sony TV executives to help the company morph into an original programming powerhouse on par with Netflix and Amazon, there has been endless drama behind the scenes. Showrunners have come and gone on high-profile–and highly expensive–shows, including its high-profile drama series about morning TV show hosts starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston (each of whom are making $1.25 million per episode), and a revival of Steven Spielberg’s 1980s-era anthology series Amazing Stories. The production hiccups, which were reportedly over “creative differences,” have caused delays, something that Apple, which prides itself on a Swiss-like obsession with precise production schedules, is not accustomed to. Then there have been tales of CEO Tim Cook’s input on scripts, which he deemed did not live up to Apple’s pristine brand. The company is purportedly limiting itself to family-friendly fare that veers away from controversy, violence, and political or religious views. The Wall Street Journal reported that Cook nixed a series based on Dr. Dre, Vital Signs, because it was too violent. And he requested that crucifixes be removed from a couple’s home in a psychological thriller series by M. Night Shyamalan.

None of this would be all that remarkable if it were happening at, say, CBS. But because of Apple’s devotion to excellence and perfection in everything it does, as well as its strenuous commitment to predictability–even its launch events tend to take place at the same time every year–the snafus became news.

Apple has been rumored to be eyeing Hollywood far longer than most people realize. In 2016, Fast Company reported that Apple was secretly taking meetings with filmmakers at the Sundance Film Festival as it tried to figure out its strategy, which at the time was being overseen by Robert Kondrk, a low-profile exec who was VP of iTunes content and who reported to Eddy Cue, the longtime iTunes services chief who was a more known presence in Hollywood because he’d been negotiating licensing deals for downloadable video since the mid-2000s. At the time, the company planned to launch an “exclusives” app on Apple TV and within iTunes. In addition, it was looking to produce short films and music videos for Apple Music, which was under the aegis of music impresario Jimmy Iovine. He was championing the Dre series, while Kondrk while trying to find Apple’s own House of Cards–a network-defining series that establishes it as a player the way the political drama did for Netflix–though sources said at the time that, Apple being Apple, the company wanted several of them at once.

This muddled strategy produced the company’s first two original series, the Shark Tank knockoff Planet of the Apps and the series-length version of Carpool Karaoke. Both debuted on Apple Music in the summer of 2017. Apps was canceled after a season, and Apple’s Carpool is nowhere as popular as the James Corden-hosted Late Late Show segments that birthed it (though it did win an Emmy). Perhaps reflecting Apple’s understanding that it needed a different approach, it hired two respected programming executives from Sony, Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, the duo responsible for developing Breaking Bad and Netflix’s The Crown, just 10 days after Planet of the Apps debuted.