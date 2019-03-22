4 tips for spring-cleaning your mind

There are many things we can take away from Marie Kondo’s Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up . We’re drowning in excess stuff, and many of us are seeking self-help strategies to simplify and streamline our lives. Decluttering has captured the public imagination because it delivers a psychological as well as a practical benefit.

What if we could expand on this and draw on a range of techniques to “spring clean” our mind? What if we’re able to free up our headspace to think with greater clarity, create a sense of calm to ensure we can switch off when we need to, and enjoy more quality time to nurture essential relationships or come up with new ideas for taking charge of our lives?

This is the right time to spring clean your brain. You’re probably low on Vitamin D, which can put you in a not-so-great mood, but you know that brighter days are around the corner, so there’s a sense that you can start fresh. Follow these four steps to declutter your brain.

1. Clear distraction

Our brains are easily distractible. The more data you bombard your mind with–whether it’s social media feeds that never stop updating, piles of papers that need sorting, or household mess–the fewer resources it has to focus on the most critical tasks.

To minimize everyday chaos, clear the clutter and mess in the home or on your desktop. This means unsubscribing and unfollowing, setting time limits on apps, or doing a digital detox. Any of these activities will help you regain a sense of control. Also, set aside as little as 15 minutes a day to update your to-do list, strategize, or practice mindfulness.

2. Send thoughts you’ve outgrown to landfill

We all have repetitive thoughts, ingrained from an early age that do nothing for our productivity or focus. Whether it’s, “You’ll never get this right,” or, “You don’t deserve this,” the reason such thoughts repeatedly return to haunt us is that they become habituated by our brain. They’re characteristic of what I call “lack” thinking–the brain’s response to any threat or risk that reminds us to play it safe by maintaining the status quo at all cost.

When this sort of thinking is dominant, it’s hard for the brain to access either higher-level executive functions like emotional regulation, flexible thinking, or complex problem solving. The only way to rewire your brain to think more productive thoughts is to practice thinking them repeatedly. The more you repeat a positive affirmation, the closer you will be to “abundant” thinking–the antidote to negative beliefs. Every time you drift toward negative thinking, prune it like you would a dead leaf on a house plant.