This is how to succeed as an introverted leader

The business world seems to be dominated by extroverts. They speak up in meetings, they network well, and people admire them for their charismatic and outgoing personalities . They also tend to advocate for themselves to advance their careers. They’re the squeaky wheels that get the oil.

Being a squeaky wheel pays off, usually in the form of promotions and career progression into leadership roles. The vast majority of leaders at the highest level in business are extroverts, with one study showing that introverts make up just 25% to 30% of CEOs.

However, merely obtaining a leadership title is one thing. Succeeding as a leader is quite another. A recent study by researchers at Harvard, Stanford, and the University of Chicago looked at 4,591 CEOs. They found that publicly traded companies run by extroverts averaged a slightly lower return on assets (2%) than those run by introverts. This tells us that while extroverts might be more prevalent in business, introverts appear to perform at least as well, if not better, than extroverts in key leadership roles.

If you’re an introverted leader or manager, here are some tips on how you can leverage your natural personality traits to succeed in your career.

Understand what your natural leadership traits are, and communicate them to your team

Introverts are fortunate in that they possess a large number of unique skills that are critical for leadership roles. They’re able to focus intensely to solve problems. They can see the big picture. They can give compelling presentations and are valuable contributors to building an inclusive work culture.

In business, it’s imperative to know what you’re good at and leverage those skills to bring value to your company. If you’re an introverted leader, make sure your manager, team members, and colleagues know what you’re best at, so they know how they can help you be at your best.

Be hyperaware of your weak spots

Similarly, it’s essential in business to know what you’re not good at, then come up with mitigation strategies. As an introverted leader myself, I know I’m not naturally good at remaining visible, organizing team outings, and holding lots of in-person meetings. I also tend to let others take credit for my work, and I don’t request help or say no to things as often as I should.