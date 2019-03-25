Facebook doesn’t get it. Privacy starts with people

Recently, Mark Zuckerberg released a 3,200-word Facebook privacy manifesto , highlighting six privacy principles around which the platform will be rebuilt over the next several years. Critics were quick to cast doubt on Zuckerberg’s sincerity. Others questioned how the new manifesto would square with Facebook’s business model , which hinges on advertisers’ liberal access to user data.

But I see another fundamental problem: What does it even mean to focus on privacy? Privacy is amorphous. There are many definitions of privacy, and they depend on countless factors. For one person, the value of privacy may be about freedom of choice–the ability to manage her own state of well-being without her data getting scooped up and monetized. For another person, privacy might be about anonymity–the status quo that you mind your own business.

Intriguingly, there is no single word or phrase for “privacy” in Vietnamese. Privacy might be used as a form of physical seclusion or isolation or secretive information hidden from the public–it depends on the context and the people involved. Even then, some words are still interchangeable. Riêng tư means personal or private. Bí mật means secret. Chuyện mật means a personal or confidential issue. The word “privacy” has similar complexity in Russian and French.

Zuckerberg’s plan doesn’t account for such nuance. Instead, it spells out key tenets such as interoperability–the ability to communicate across networks, such as Whatsapp, Facebook, and Instagram easily and securely–and reducing the “permanence” of information so it doesn’t exist (and become vulnerable) longer than it has to.

These are admirable goals in the abstract. And to Zuckerberg’s credit, he acknowledges that the principles are a “first step” in a long journey. But they also reflect a classic engineer’s approach: Identify a problem, offer a one-size fits all solution for a product with over 1.7 billion users. What’s missing is a reckoning with the complexity of the problem itself–the myriad ways people interpret privacy. And to do that, you need human-centered design.

In my work, I have conducted dozens of interviews with individuals who have donated or transferred their personal data to tech companies in the context of healthcare, medical research, online social networks, immigration, and financial services. Their stories offer insight into how human-centered design can be crucial to uncovering different user needs. Here are some of my findings:

All privacy issues are not equal

For many users, the worst-case scenario is not that advertisers might sell you more things. It’s that your private information may fall into the hands of someone with malicious intentions. One person I interviewed who used mental health apps shared the fear that this information might leak to their boss and impact potential earnings or upward mobility at work. Another person, who had participated in a online research study–in which they contributed multiple sources of health and personal information–was primarily concerned with, “Will anyone know my immigration status?” The stakes around privacy are different–and higher–when you face the risk of being separated from your family and home.