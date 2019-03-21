The dream of MoviePass lives on . . . kind of

MoviePass, which had been kicking around relatively under the radar since 2011, announced a plan in fall 2017 to let users see up to one movie per day in participating theaters for $10 a month. In most major markets, a $10 ticket for just one movie, period, is a great deal. One movie per day for that monthly price is just preposterous. In order for the service to turn any kind of profit, MoviePass users would have to follow the rich tradition of gym members who get all fired up at first and then rarely use their membership. More people than not, however, loathe going to the gym but love going to the movies, and so MoviePass proved unsustainable. By August 24, 2018, the company had pulled the plug on the unlimited movies model.

It looks like that model may have a future, though, in a few different ways.

On Tuesday, MoviePass announced a limited-time offering of a plan, called MoviePass Uncapped, in which subscribers can see up to one movie per day again, for an annual fee of about $120 paid in advance. (It’s $14.95 if users elect to pay on a monthly basis.) Also, once that elusively described “limited time” offer ends, the cost will rise to $19.95 per month.

If $19.95 a month sounds like a decent deal for a movie per day, though, imagine seeing a movie per day in the cozy confines of an Alamo Drafthouse. As Business Insider reports, Alamo Drafthouse has been beta-testing an unlimited plan and plans to go public with it at an unspecified date later this year—at that same price point.

“It’s working for us, and we love it,” Alamo Drafthouse CEO Tim League told the outlet. “It’s one of our biggest priorities this year, to get that rolled out.”

Unfortunately, League also added that “in some cases the monthly price would depend on the market,” which is bad news for any Alamo-loving coastal elites who may be reading this.