Is your mentor actually hurting your career? How to fire a bad mentor

Mentors are important. Studies have found that having a mentor makes you more likely to get a promotion and more likely to stay at your organization for at least five years. That’s a win/win for employee and employer. But not all mentors are good. Whether your mentor is a hired coach, business associate, or someone you were paired with by your employer, you need to make sure the relationship is valuable or it’s a waste of time.

“You don’t want a mentor whose heart is not in it,” says Ivan Misner, PhD, author of Who’s in Your Room? The Secret to Creating Your Best Life, and founder of the global networking organization BNI. “And a mentor isn’t a rent-a-friend. This relationship shouldn’t be chit chat; it’s about getting to the place in life where you want to be.”

Misner suggests looking for these four red flags that the relationship isn’t a good one:

1. They don’t have a success record

You want a mentor who has been there, done that, and if they don’t have a success track record–especially if you’ve hired a coach to be your mentor–the relationship might not be valuable.

“You have to do due diligence,” says Misner. “You want someone who has been successful and has the background to show it. Sometimes people fall into the coaching business. You don’t want someone instead of doing it because they thought coaching would be fun.”

2. They don’t have a clear mentoring system

A mentor should have a process in place that takes you from one step to the next. If you are paying someone, Misner suggest asking what is their process before you hire them. If the arrangement is more informal, get a sense of what they have in mind for the relationship. You don’t want someone who is going to wing it.

3. They aren’t holding you accountable

If you aren’t doing the things that your mentor tells you or instructs you to do, the relationship is a waste of time. Your mentor should hold you accountable for following through on actions.