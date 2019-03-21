The Wing and Time’s Up are joining forces

When The Wing announced a series C round of funding back in December, backers included women from the leadership of Time’s Up, such as Kerry Washington and former White House advisor Valerie Jarrett. Now, The Wing and Time’s Up are forging an official partnership, through which the women’s coworking space and social club will serve as something of a home base for Time’s Up in the Wing’s many locations.

If Time’s Up is working to make workspaces safer and more equitable for women, The Wing has sought to create safer spaces for women. “Both Time’s Up and The Wing believe that all women, across all industries and backgrounds, deserve safety, fairness, and dignity as they work and as we all shift the paradigm of workplace culture,” says The Wing cofounder and CEO Audrey Gelman.

The organizations will work together on programming and host events around Time’s Up efforts across The Wing’s current and upcoming locations, from New York to Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles. Since Time’s Up has largely been volunteer-run and more of an umbrella group that links industries, it has not had a dedicated space for its meetings and organizing. The Wing will now provide that, and the people who work on Time’s Up initiatives—such as the folks driving the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which provides legal aid to low-income workers who are the victims of sexual misconduct—will be granted entry to Wing spaces. As part of the partnership, The Wing is also granting Time’s Up a charitable gift of stock.

“Time’s Up is proud to partner with The Wing to create safe spaces for women to convene, collaborate, and engage in important conversation around safety and equity,” Rebecca Goldman, interim CEO of Time’s Up, said in a statement. “By partnering with Time’s Up, The Wing is directly investing in work that will help women across industries succeed in the workplace.”

Time’s Up recently launched a healthcare affiliate and had previously expanded its reach to fight sexual misconduct and gender inequity in sectors like advertising and tech, as well. With this partnership, Time’s Up will also be more accessible to the many members of The Wing—women who span industries and locations—while also providing Time’s Up an organizing space in cities that are home to the industries the organization is trying to support.