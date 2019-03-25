American Airlines and Blade introduce cheaper airport helicopter shuttle packages

A partnership between American Airlines and helicopter charter service Blade generated a lot of buzz when it was announced last month –but not the kind they were hoping for, due to the prices they were charging. The tie-up pairs American’s luxury Five Star personal-attendant airport service with Blade’s five-minute flights between JFK and Manhattan; and between LAX airport and different neighborhoods in Los Angeles. Maxing out the add-on services for a New York-L.A. round-trip, for instance, would have run close to $2,000 per person (on top of the airfare), as Fast Company reported.

Both companies have announced new lower-priced offerings. Blade’s markdowns are nearly 50% in some cases–from $395 to $195, each way, in New York City. These new fees are not just for flights in partnership with American Airlines, but for passengers connecting with JFK flights from any airline.

But if Blade customers add American’s attendant service to helicopter flights to or from JFK, the cost of Five Star service ($350) now includes a new $150 option. For flights out of JFK, Five Star provides an attendant to escort travelers from the helipad, through expedited security, right to priority boarding. If they are flying American into JFK, Five Star escorts them from arrival gate to helicopter. And if the flights are between JFK and LAX, travelers get the personalized service through both airports.

Blade provides a simpler attendant service, which stops at the security check on each end, for an extra $100, regardless of airline.

These fees will still be out of reach for most travelers. But in the coming years, Blade aspires to get prices below $90 per flight, says CEO Rob Wiesenthal. (Blade doesn’t operate helicopters and planes directly, but rather contracts with aviation providers.) “This is not destined to be a rich man’s product,” he says.

Blade is also introducing new and faster services in several cities, and it’s simplifying a byzantine pricing system that even Blade’s own team had a hard time explaining to me last month.

Simpler, lower prices

Blade’s biggest changes come in New York City, where seats on flights between Manhattan and JFK (regardless of the airline that customers fly) had been advertised as “starting as low as $195” but could run up to $395. “Now, it’s $195 there, it’s $195 back. That’s it,” says Wiesenthal. In L.A., Blade is now offering a smattering of seats on flights as low as $295 (most are higher), and Wiesenthal says he aims to get prices lower.