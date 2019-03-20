Facebook adds quoted message replies to Messenger

Facebook is rolling out quoted message replies in its Messenger app today.

You can now long press on a message you want to reply to, then tap the reply icon, and the original message will be quoted above your reply. It’s a form of message threading. The feature works when the user is replying to GIFs, videos, emoji, text, and photo messages.

The news was first reported by VentureBeat, then confirmed by Facebook.

The news comes shortly after Facebook added the ability to remove a message within 10 minutes of posting within one-to-one or group chats.

Twitter is said to be experimenting with some form of threaded messaging, too.