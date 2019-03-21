4 ways AI is already making designers’ lives easier

When the desktop publishing revolution initially took off, I resisted the move from analog to digital design at first, fearing the loss of artistry. For a while, my creative process blended the two. I would do some typesetting, illustrating, and collaging on the desktop and leverage the output to then create a wood block print. Eventually, I begrudgingly stepped away from the familiar comfort of my letterpress–and surprisingly, I loved the change.

Now, emerging technologies like AI and platforms such as AR, 3D, and screenless experiences are on the rise, and they’ll require designers to adapt again. Gartner researchers, for instance, expect 70% of organizations to experiment with immersive technology by 2022. Goldman Sachs predicts AR hardware and software sales will climb to $58.2 billion in 2025 from $2.4 billion in 2018.

The shift can feel intimidating, daunting, and scary to designers. While many creatives don’t seem worried about the effects of emerging tech on their jobs, they do express concerns about expanding their skill sets for continued career growth. The Creative Group’s Creative Workplace survey of more than 1,000 creatives found that 45% of respondents anticipate emerging technology like AI will create more demand for their skills in the next three years, but 88% worry about keeping their skills up-to-date as they advance in their careers. Juggling multiple deadlines and stakeholders with less time at their disposal, today’s designers have little bandwidth to dedicate to exploring new mediums. I often find designers resorting to new mediums only when new projects require that they understand these emerging technologies.

Yet there’s reason to believe that this shift shouldn’t provoke the same anguish as endured with the advent of desktop publishing. First, because many designers today grew up with an early form of immersive reality–video games. Younger designers and aspiring creatives have been immersed in digital tools and software since childhood, from Minecraft to Pokémon Go and new platforms like Mattel VR headsets or Play-Dough Touch Shape to Life Studio.

And secondly, because AI is already subtly making many designers’ jobs easier.

AI as the helping hand–not the job killer

AI will allow designers to be more creative, unlocking new skills and automating tedious, mundane tasks. Adobe recently acquired a company called Allegorithmic, the creator of a suite dedicated to 3D materials called Substance. They’re experimenting with bringing AI to 3D tools with Project Substance Alchemist and a feature called Delighter.

This is a tool that lets artists working on 3D models create and edit digital materials. In other words, if you have a photograph of a particular type of material you want to add to your digital model, Project Substance Alchemist leverages AI to take a very tedious part of scan processing and makes it easier on the creative. In the end, artists get shadowless materials so they can generate their own lighting. AI-powered features like these can save creatives significant time and reduce barriers to entry in 3D.