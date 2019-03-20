More than 1,600 hotel guests were secretly filmed with hidden cameras

More than 1,600 guests across 30 hotels in South Korea were filmed with hidden cameras streaming video to paid online subscribers, CNN reports .

Cameras were hidden inside TV boxes and electrical outlets, according to police, and delivered footage to a website with more than 4,000 members. At least 97 members paid an extra $44.95 fee for features like the ability to rewind streams, according to the report. At least two people have been arrested, the Washington Post reports.

The hotels were apparently not involved in the secret streaming.

South Korea has had problems with secret spy cameras in the past, with police in Seoul deploying inspectors to check public restrooms for the devices. The videos can naturally be embarrassing and traumatic who find sometimes explicit images posted online without permission.

Even when they’re not looking for explicit images, hidden cameras—often deployed in unexpected places—have become increasingly common (and often disturbing) around the world.