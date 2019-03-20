Peloton faces $150M lawsuit over exercise music copyright

A group of music publishers have sued Peloton and are seeking more than $150 million in damages. They claim the streaming-exercise-class company used music from artists like Katy Perry, Drake, and Florida Georgia Line in thousands of exercise videos without the proper permissions.

“Unfortunately, instead of recognizing the integral role of songwriters to its company, Peloton has built its business by using their work without their permission or fair compensation for years,” said David Israelite, president and CEO of the National Music Publishers’ Association, in a statement. “It is frankly unimaginable that a company of this size and sophistication would think it could exploit music in this way without the proper licenses for this long, and we look forward to getting music creators what they deserve.”

The publishers allege Peloton is required to get synchronization licenses if it wants to sync songs with its video content–which the exercise company did not do. Peloton is best known for its live-streamed cycling fitness classes that its customers can take from home.

Peloton didn’t immediately respond to an inquiry from Fast Company, though it said in a statement published by Engadget, among other outlets, that it’s evaluating the complaint in the lawsuit.

“Peloton has great respect for songwriters and artists,” according to the statement. “In fact, we have partnered with each of the major music publishers, record labels and performing rights organizations, and many leading independents. We have also invested heavily to build a best-in-breed reporting and licensing system to support our partners and provide our members with a world-class fitness experience.”