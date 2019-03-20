It’s official: Disney now owns Fox

The Walt Disney Company officially closed its $71 billion acquisition deal of 21st Century Fox in the early morning hours today, reports the Guardian . That deal means Disney now owns the Fox film and TV studios, the National Geographic channel, FX, and more.

But more importantly, Disney now owns the rights to some of the most famous and beloved film and television characters of all time. With the closing of the deal, which happened shortly after midnight, Disney now owns The Simpsons, the X-Men, Fantastic Four, Deadpool, Aliens, Predator, Die Hard, Avatar, Planet of the Apes, Home Alone, Kingsman, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The X-Files, 24, and The Family Guy—just to name a few.

Keep in mind Disney already owned most of the rest of Marvel superhero characters, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and its own classic cartoon characters. Basically, if you threw a dart at a list of 100 of the most beloved film and television properties, there’s a very good chance that dart would now hit a property that is owned by Disney.

So just what is Disney going to do with all of its new content and characters? The company hasn’t announced plans yet, but expect to see some of the major franchises like X-Men and Fantastic Four slowly brought into the existing Marvel Cinematic Universe. But more importantly for Disney’s bottom line, expect to see existing and new film and TV properties like The Simpsons and The X-Files to show up on Disney’s upcoming video streaming service, Disney Plus.