Google could conquer gaming by having nothing to lose

On Tuesday, after months of buildup, Google announced an ambitious plan to take on Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo with its own gaming platform.

It’s called Stadia, and when it launches later this year, it’ll let people play console-quality games through a web browser, smartphone, tablet, or Chromecast. Instead of requiring expensive console or PC hardware, Stadia will stream the games from Google’s servers, which will provide all the necessary computing power.

Google is not alone in pursuing game streaming. Microsoft is working on a streaming service called Project xCloud, while Sony and Nvidia have their own services in PlayStation Now and GeForce Now. Amazon is reportedly building a game streaming service as well, and they’re all being chased by a slew of startups such as Shadow and Parsec.

So far, though, Google is the only major player that seems to understand what a game streaming service needs to be successful. Either that, or it’s the only one that’s not afraid to raze the existing PC and console game business. Making a game like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey run on a phone or web browser is not enough. To win in game streaming, a company must be willing to build entirely new experiences that aren’t possible on a home console or PC. Only Google has committed to doing that.

Chasing the “Netflix of gaming”

Last August, I wrote a story arguing that Microsoft was well suited to become the “Netflix of gaming.” Microsoft already has a sprawling network of data centers and a cloud computing architecture in Azure, plus its business is increasingly geared toward selling subscriptions. Most importantly, Microsoft owns a growing stable of first-party game studios, which the company could use to build cloud-first gaming experiences.

But since I wrote that story, Microsoft has shown that it is deathly afraid of alienating its console gaming audience. Microsoft has been burned by pushing internet-only gaming before, and so the company has repeatedly stated in recent months that consoles and streaming will coexist as equals.

“We’re developing Project xCloud not as a replacement for game consoles, but as a way to provide the same choice and versatility that lovers of music and video enjoy today,” Kareem Choudhry, Microsoft’s corporate vice president of gaming cloud, wrote in a blog post last week. “We’re adding more ways to play Xbox games.”