Multitasking is usually a bad idea, but here are 5 times when it’s okay

Sometimes multitasking is about the worst thing you can do: For example answering e-mail in a meeting where you’re making strategic decisions. You’re guaranteed to do a mediocre job on both activities plus feel extra drained at the end of the day.

But, it’s not true that multitasking is always a bad choice.

In fact in my work as a time management coach and in my own life experience, I’ve seen that there are at least five areas where if you multitask, you’re likely to be more effective. Employ these strategies today to get activities done that you struggle to squeeze into your schedule.

Simple Organizational Tasks

I love when my office is neat. But I find the actual process of organization pretty boring. Opening mail, filing papers, sorting through piles, or dusting just don’t engage my brain enough to make them feel like a worthwhile use of time on their own.

That’s why for simple organizational tasks, multitasking actually works. When I do these activities, I’ll talk with a friend or listen to a podcast. I’m so mentally stimulated by listening or talking that I get through the organizational tasks effortlessly.

Reading

Almost everyone agrees that reading is a good idea, but a lot of people never make time for it. Instead of beating yourself up, put in reading time when you wouldn’t be able to do many useful activities anyway. For example, read a book while you’re eating lunch or listen to an audiobook on your commute home from work.

You’ll save yourself the frustration of being totally inefficient at eating and totally inefficient at typing by attempting to work over lunch. And you may even arrive home from work energized because you’re pumped up by what you just heard. I’m kind of a nerd so I get excited about learning new things!