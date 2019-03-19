March Madness 2019: How to watch the First Four games on TruTV without cable

The first four games of the NCAA’s March Madness tournament begin tonight, and many cord-cutting college basketball fans may be asking themselves the same question: What the hell is TruTV? Well, that’s a cable network owned by AT&T’s WarnerMedia, and it happens to be the exclusive TV home of the First Four this year. Here’s the game lineup :

Tuesday, March 19:

6:30 p.m. ET: Prairie View vs. Farleigh Dickinson

9 p.m. ET: Temple vs. Belmont

Wednesday, March 20:

6:30 p.m. ET: NC Central vs. North Dakota State

9 p.m. ET: St. John’s vs. Arizona State

If you’re a cord-cutter who wants to stream these games online, you have a few different options. The NCAA offers live streams directly from its website, and has individual links for each game. The problem with that is you’ll need to sign in with a pay-TV provider to access them. (The NCAA’s channel finder page also lets you look up where to find TruTV on your specific channel lineup.) If you don’t have pay-TV login credentials, and if you can’t mooch them from a parent or friend, you can sign up for a streaming service that offers TruTV as part of a bundled package.

I’ve listed a few good streaming services below, many of which are offering free trials as we speak. Remember to check your zip code first to make sure TruTV is offered in your area.