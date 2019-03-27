This is how introverts can prepare for job interviews

Job interviews are stressful for everyone, but this is especially true if you’re an introvert. Small talk and self-promotion can feel especially uncomfortable, but introverts also have characteristics that give them an edge–that is, if they know how to use them, says Jane Finkle, author of The Introvert’s Complete Career Guide: From Landing a Job to Surviving, Thriving, and Moving on Up .

“It’s a myth that introverts are handicapped when it comes to interviewing,” she says. “Introverts have an advantage in interviews because they are keen observers and listeners. This can work in their favor during an interview.”

Introverts’ Advantages

Introverts have the ability for deep concentration, and they tend to give more thoughtful answers to questions, says Finkle.

“They are not apt to go way off on a tangent,” she says. “They also listen well to questions and think about them carefully. Their strength is that they’re more concise than extroverts, but they do have a challenge in making sure their answers are complete with enough support.”

Introverts are also good at observation and can pick up what’s going on in the interview. For example, if an interviewer looks at their watch, it can signal that they’re losing interest; an introvert might recognize that it’s time to try to interject something in the conversation that might generate more energy, says Finkle.

Introverts also tend to be diplomatic and are unlikely to insult someone–intentionally or unintentionally. “They’re more sensitive and empathetic,” she says. “If an interviewer is discussing challenges, they might be better at addressing them or providing support.”

Finally, introverts are good at digging deep into research, which can give them an advantage when discussing the potential employer. “They will likely research the employer with a quick Google check,” says Finkle. “They should also check the LinkedIn profile of the person they’re interviewing with. Also, see if they’ve written any articles about the industry or been acknowledged for a project or award.” Knowing this information can provide an advantage during the interview conversation.