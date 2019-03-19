David Simon rips agencies over talent packaging, which he describes as racketeering

On Monday afternoon, the Writers Guild of America and the Association of Talent Agents met briefly in an effort to work through an ongoing heated dispute over pay inequality for writers. Monday’s meeting was meant to get closer to a resolution on one particular issue: talent packaging, a shady practice in which agencies represent clients on either side of a negotiation and reap in a profit percentage from both. Although the meeting ultimately went nowhere, by the end of the day, the WGA found a fierce advocate on the topic in David Simon.

In a bravura blog post, the Wire creator and reliably combustible curmudgeon ripped into the ATA for its packaging practices, with the keen eye for a scam and colorful language of someone who worked for years as a police reporter before becoming a Hollywood writer.

“Packaging is a lie. It is theft. It is fraud,” he writes, before lowering the boom. “In the hands of the right U.S. Attorney, it might even be prima facie evidence of decades of racketeering. It’s that fucking ugly.”

In order to make his case, Simon tells a long and winding story about the maneuvers his agents pulled while negotiating the sale of his first TV series, Homicide: Life on the Street, in the early ’90s, and how he came to find out about it a decade later. He even drops names of those involved wherever possible, “because I still have a reportorial soul and a journalistic God resides in the details.”

The story starts with Simon’s hastily procured literary agent teaming up with CAA to shop around the film rights for the author’s first book, Homicide. This lit agent wanted to keep the entire 15% of what he was already making from Simon, and have the author pony up an additional 10% of his profits for CAA. After getting advice from his publisher, Simon insisted on the agent splitting his 15% with CAA, a customary arrangement for anyone not attending their first rodeo.

The project ended up sitting around for months without getting sold, until Simon eventually recommended approaching director Barry Levinson, a fellow Baltimore resident, like Simon, who eventually did buy the rights to Homicide. Simon’s end of the deal seemed a little light, but after some nudging from the author, Simon’s agent reluctantly negotiated for a higher per-episode royalty. Sounds fair enough, right?

From here, though, the story advances to the early-2000s, when Simon was in the process of working out his deal with HBO for The Wire. It was at this point that his TV agent at CAA, Jeff Jacobs, approached him about a package deal, similar to what happened with Homicide. It was the first he ever heard about a package deal for his previous show.