You have to see this Cheetos-themed mansion, a real thing that actually exists

Ever since we first met Chester Cheetah back in 1986 , questions have lingered. Where did this upright-walking, English-speaking jungle cat come from? Why is he completely naked, save for sneakers and sunglasses? Where does he live?

Last month, the brand answered that last question. Sort of. In São Paulo, Brazil, Cheetos opened the Cheetos Chateau, a mansion fit for a decades-old advertising star, purported to be decorated by the famous feline himself. During the Chateau’s public opening from January 27 to February 10, guests were served Cheetos-themed snacks–burgers, noodles–even pudding. (No Sprinkles Flamin’ Hot Cheetos cupcakes though.) The artwork in the house was done by Brazilian artists Rafael Silveira and Flávia Itiberê.

It’s the latest elaborate activation from Cheetos, a natural extension of projects like 2017’s restaurant in New York City, The Spotted Cheetah. Designed by Food Network celebrity chef Anne Burrell, it featured Mac ‘n’ Cheetos, Flamin’ Hot Limon Chicken Tacos, Cheetos Meatballs, and more, attracting media and social attention worldwide. Or remember the Cheetos Vision app, which used artificial intelligence to turn photos and videos into . . . uh, Cheetos?

Curious to see how easy Chester’s cheesy life is? Take a tour of the Cheetos Chateau in the slideshow above.