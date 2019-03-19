Trump is already massively outspending Dems on Facebook and Google ads

President Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign has already spent $4.5 million on Facebook and Google ads in the first two and a half months of 2019, reports Axios . That data comes from Facebook and Google’s political ad transparency reports, which have been aggregated by Bully Pulpit Interactive .

While $4.5 mil is a drop in the bucket in the grand scheme of things when it comes to ad spending for presidential reelection campaigns, Trump’s ad spending is shocking when you compare it to how much all of the Democrats who are currently in the race have spent combined. In total, the 15 Democratic candidates have spent $2.89 million. Again, that’s across 15 Democratic presidential candidates.

The Democratic candidate who leads Facebook and Google ad spend so far is Elizabeth Warren, who spent $595,200 on ads in the first two and a half months of 2019. She’s followed closely by Kamala Harris, who has spent $438,300 in the same period.

Of course, the gap between what Trump’s reelection campaign spends and what the top Democrats’ campaigns spend will narrow as the races advance and we move closer to the 2020 elections. But given how much money Trump’s campaign has already plowed into Facebook and Google ads, it shows just how important online ads are for targeting his base. That’s especially true of Facebook, which has received the majority of Trump’s online ad dollars. Of the $4.5 million Trump has spent on online ads, $3.5 million went to Facebook, with only $1 million going to Google.