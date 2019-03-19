At today’s Game Developers Conference, Google will take on the $140B industry

Google, for years, has reportedly been working on a secret gaming project. And the company is about to unveil it today at the annual Game Developers Conference in San Francisco.

Though it’s unclear exactly what the company is going to announce, there are more than a few educated guesses. The Information (paywalled), for instance, reported over a year ago that Google was developing its own subscription gaming service would either work with Chromecast, or potentially a new console built by the company. Bloomberg wrote too that the company has been quietly testing a streaming games service, called “Project Stream” for months. Others have described the announcement as a potential “Netflix for video games.” Most of these predictions have been focused on gaming software, but some believe Google-made hardware is on the horizon too–past reports have referred to a potential gaming console called “Yeti.”

Whatever the announcement turns out to be, it will likely have a big impact in the gaming community. Google even released this teaser in anticipation of its announcement:

Gaming is a huge $140 billion industry–one that most of the tech juggernauts have some stake in. Microsoft has Xbox, Amazon has Twitch, Facebook has Oculus. Today’s announcement will likely tell us exactly how Google wants to enter this equation.

The only natural question to follow is, how will gamers react?