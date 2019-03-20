What are potential funders saying about me behind my back?

Editor’s Note: Each week Maynard Webb, former CEO of LiveOps and the former COO of eBay, will offer candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com.

Q. We are 12 weeks into launching our startup. We sell bespoke luxury clothing online at affordable prices. We have received a ton of press, have made small but meaningful pivots, and we are out pitching investors. I’d give anything to be a fly on the wall and understand how investors view success and what they see as the early doomsday writing on the wall.

–Founder of a fashion tech company

Dear Founder,

Investors see hundreds of ideas for every idea they fund. But even with that necessary discretionary lens, they know that every idea they fund will not be a home run. Venture is a “hits”-driven business where one big investment that goes public can make up for a lot of companies that don’t do as well. The returns are often way out of proportion–ridiculously good for the amazing ones, making up for the investments that weren’t nearly as good.

That’s the business I’m in, but for you it’s different. Your startup is the only business you’re in. You need to ensure that it’s going to return well for your employees, investors, and yourself. This is your only option. Therefore, you have to strive to be a breakout and optimize for outperformance.

It’s clear that you have something special if you are getting so much press. Your ideas are resonating–now you need to turn that into transactions on your site. Press is good, but transactions are better.