Facebook: Original Christchurch shooting video had 200 live views and 4,000 total views

Facebook has revealed that the Christchurch New Zealand mosque shooting that was live-streamed by the perpetrator was viewed less than 4,000 times in total before it was removed by the company. That includes 200 people who viewed the live stream as it was happening, with the rest of the views made up of live-stream replays.

In a blog post, the company said the first user report of the video came in 29 minutes after the live stream started and 12 minutes after it ended. Though Facebook was able to take the video down relatively quickly, the company said it wasn’t able to before the video was ripped and posted in an 8chan forum. Since then, users have tried to re-upload the video to Facebook at least 1.5 million times.

People wanting to share copies of the video online isn’t just a problem Facebook is having. Copies of the video are widely available on peer-to-peer sharing networks as well as shady websites. In an attempt to stop the video’s spread online, New Zealand and Australian ISPs have taken the steps of blocking many websites found hosting the video. In total, the shooting last Friday at the Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre in Christchurch left 50 people dead and another 50 injured.