Reed Hastings says Netflix will not be part of Apple’s new TV app

At a press event at Netflix’s Hollywood outpost on Monday, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings took questions from a group of international journalists about everything from new competition from Apple to Roma‘s Oscar win to his feelings about Facebook (he’s a board member). He dodged that last one, but otherwise, Hastings, dressed in jeans and a cobalt blue T-shirt and matching jacket, bounced across a wide array of subjects with affable ease, responding in short, soundbite-ready quotes.

Here are some outtakes:

ON STREAMING COMPETITION:

“There are a lot of new competitors. It’s very exciting. Amazon is spending $4 to $5 billion on content. We spend about twice that. Disney, WarnerMedia, and others [are debuting this year], but the reality is they’ve been in the business for a long time, and we compete with all kinds of entertainment time already. Sometimes we think of YouTube as a great partner because we advertise there and our content is there. But sometimes we think of them as a competitor. That’s how it is with everyone.

“It used to be, we had to beat HBO. In the U.S., we’ve grown tremendously and yet HBO has also grown. HBO has grown from 30 million to about 42 million. So you can see that our success doesn’t determine their success.”

ON INTERACTIVE CONTENT:

“Like many of you, I got addicted to Bandersnatch. What’s the significance of the cereal or not the cereal? All the different options. And it’s a neat experience. I don’t know if I would do it every day, but as part of my viewing experience it’s pretty exciting.”