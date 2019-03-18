Why Netflix is diving deeper into interactive storytelling

Following on the heels of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch– the social-media sensation , choose-your-own-adventure film that Netflix launched last December—the company is leaning further into interactive storytelling, seeing it as the next, innovative frontier in TV shows and movies. The strategy will help Netflix differentiate itself as it faces increased streaming competition from the likes of Apple–which is announcing details about its new video service at an event next week –and Disney, which is launching a family entertainment OTT service, Disney+, later this year.

At a press event Monday, Netflix announced You vs. Wild, an eight-episode series starring survival expert Bear Grylls that will allow viewers to make choices about the courses that Grylls follows on his expeditions. “It’s not quite as dark as Bandersnatch, I don’t think,” joked Todd Yellin, Netflix’s VP of product.

Yellin explained that Netflix began experimenting with interactive shows in the kids’ space, because “kids don’t have established rules. They assume that’s the way the world is supposed to be. They’ll try it.”

When Netflix created an interactive episode for the kids’ series Puss ‘n Boots, the show did well, Netflix claims, prompting it to try out more kids’ interactive projects. According to Netflix, they also resonated. “That settled the question for kids,” Yellin says, “but it was still a wide open question of whether it would work for adults.”

Bandersnatch was “the big experiment,” he went on. But it almost didn’t come to pass. When Netflix pitched the idea of a show where viewers would have control of the plot to Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker and his producing partner Annabel Jones, Brooker “gave a nice smile and patiently said, ‘Yeah, it’s something I would consider. Maybe I’ll try that.'”

Yellin took his response as a polite no. But then a month later, Brooker called back and said, “I have a good idea,” and “we were off to the races.”

When the show dropped on Netflix on December 28, Yellin and other Netflix executives held their breath. “We didn’t know if a lot of people would watch it,” he said. “Would they actually want to pick their remote up and want to lean into and make choices? Would half the people do that? How often would they want those choices? Every minute? Every five minutes?”