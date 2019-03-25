This is the right way to assert your importance at work

There is a genre of entertainment in which a young employee (often a woman) is underappreciated for her contribution at work until either a more successful person is forced to do without her or she steps up to save the day when everyone else fails. A heartwarming story. And one that resonates with so many people precisely because they feel underappreciated at work and wish their movie moment would come.

You don’t have to wait for Hollywood scriptwriters to fashion a way for you to make sure that other people know what you are capable of. Here are three ways to make sure your capacity to contribute at work is known by the people who matter:

Step up and serve

Much of your life before entering the workplace is governed by other people. If you play on a team, your coach decides when you get to play. To be in a musical, you audition and the director chooses you. Your teachers may even decide whether you are eligible to take particular classes.

So much of that life is scheduled, that you may forget to seize the moment when you get a job. You don’t have to wait to be asked to participate in every project.

Instead, make sure that you are aware of key organizational priorities. When you adopt the organization’s goals as your own, then your motivational system will help you to notice new opportunities to achieve these aims when they appear. When you do see an opportunity, go for it. Take some initiative. If you need to alert your boss that you have found an opportunity, make a call or pop your head in to ask for permission. But, don’t just wait around.

In addition, when the folks higher up the ladder are looking for people to take care of something, volunteer. They are paying attention to who goes the extra mile to ensure that things get done.

Deliver the results

Of course, with great volunteering comes great responsibility. Once you take on the burden of addressing an issue, you need to get it done—and get it done well. That means that you need to pay attention to the details. It isn’t enough to take care of most of a task. You need to complete it well.