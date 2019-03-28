Ask yourself these five questions to find your best self

Todd Herman, author of The Alter Ego Effect, tells us exactly how to do that. As a high-performance coach to ambitious entrepreneurs, athletes, and leaders, Herman for two decades has been helping clients tap their inner greatness. His advice for those who feel “blocked” in some way is to find an alter ego that represents their “best self.” We can find alter egos in mythology, movies, TV, family members, or the workplace.

In a recent interview with Herman, I learned about five steps–marked by five questions—that will enable you to “uncap your best self.”

What frustrates me?

Herman explains that the starting point is “to decide which area of your life is frustrating you the most. Your home life? Your work life?” And “getting that fixed will have a domino effect—that confidence will work for you in other areas.” “Often some kind of emotional resistance gets in our way,” says Herman. “Fear of failure, feelings of not having the skills you need, nervousness, stage fright, insecurity. But what you want to do is get out there and say, ‘I’m going to own it.'” You’re going to move beyond the things that block you.

How would you like to come across?

For Herman the second step is asking yourself, “What would I like to show up as?” It’s at this stage according to Herman that “you figure out what about the situation is frustrating you. Is it that you are not confident in that situation? Is it that you’re not volunteering for more difficult projects? Is it that you are not applying for more senior or fulfilling roles?”

In asking these question, you can begin to see how you would like to come across in that situation. Or as Herman puts it, “If you could bring your absolute best self to that situation, what would that look like?” Suppose you’re a client rep in an advertising firm, and you feel your boss doesn’t respect you. You’re thinking of changing jobs, but before you do, you want to see if you can be your best self in this role. Herman says “Ask yourself, ‘Do I have the confidence to ask my boss for an honest conversation about that?’ Perhaps not.” So find an alter ego that can help you unleash that peak performance.

Who inspires you in that situation?

The third step is finding that alter ego who according to Herman “inspires you to show up as they do.” Herman told me about “a wealth manager on Wall Street. He was very successful financially. But he wanted to be more successful with people. So he asked for my help. Turns out his grandmother was his inspiration. He admired his grandmother, who was the one he needed to channel if he wanted to get along with his leaders. She handled everyone with kid gloves, and he needed to do that rather than boss people around.”