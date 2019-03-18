Kevin Tsujihara is out as CEO of Warner Bros.

WarnerMedia announced today that Kevin Tsujihara would no longer be chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. “It is in the best interest of WarnerMedia, Warner Bros., our employees and our partners for Kevin to step down as Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros.,” said WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey in a release.

The news comes 12 days after The Hollywood Reporter published a piece detailing his relationship with an aspiring actress named Charlotte Kirk and the efforts he made to use his position to get her work. It’s also 14 days since Tsujihara was promoted to be in charge of a new Global Kids and Young Adults unit formed amid a larger corporate restructuring.

Although Tsujihara’s infraction was not a typical #MeToo situation, it was another example of how leaders can abuse their power. It’s also another indication that this behavior is increasingly being frowned upon in Hollywood. Showtime’s Smilf was canceled earlier this month in the wake of abusive workplace allegations against its showrunner, Frankie Shaw.

WarnerMedia revealed that its third-party investigation into Tsujihara’s conduct continues. It also stated that it has not yet named a replacement.