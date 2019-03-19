Of course Ikea is selling flat-pack chocolate Easter Bunnies

The latest in Ikea’s recent string of happiness-inducing ideas–after air-purifying curtains and recycled homes for wildlife –is a chocolate Easter Bunny called Vårkänsla. This is no typical candy bunny, though: Rather than a 3D figure, it arrives the way most Ikea furniture arrives: flat-packed.

The sweet milk chocolate treat is a play on Ikea’s trademark self-assembly instructions, which most customers have lost precious hours–and mental sanity–completing. Fortunately, there are no Allen keys included in this particular package, and the assembly is reduced to just three parts: a main body, the ears, and a set of legs that give the treat its footing (before it’s devoured by its builder).

Vårkänsla is a variation of vårkänslor, the Swedish word for “spring fever,” which describes “an increase in energy, vitality and, in particular, sexual appetite” among Swedes who suffer from seasonal depression during the country’s long, dark winter. (Maybe that’s where the Easter bunny comes from?)

Whatever the case may be, this 3-ounce, 30% cocoa treat may help ease you out of your winter depression. For only $4.29 at Ikea’s U.S. stores, it’s worth a try.