Apple revives the iPad Mini and iPad Air with new models

The 2019 iPad Air looks pretty similar to 2017’s iPad Pro, with a 10.5-inch display, Touch ID, and support for both the original Apple Pencil and a snap-on Smart Keyboard cover. The main difference is a faster chip, as the new iPad Air uses the same A12 Bionic chip found in Apple’s iPhone XS and iPhone XR. Unlike the Pro, however, it only has two speakers instead for four, and its display has a lower refresh rate.

The new iPad Mini also has an A12 chip, plus it works with the original Apple Pencil. The display has received an upgrade as well, using the same True Tone tech that matches the screen’s color temperature to its surroundings.

Both new iPads are on sale today, starting at $499 for the iPad Air and $399 for the iPad Mini. The original Apple Pencil still costs $99, while the Air’s Smart Keyboard costs $159. Apple will continue to sell the 9.7-inch iPad for $329, along with the iPad Pro for $799 and up, all of which means you’ve got a lot of decision making to do if you’re in the market for a new tablet.