How to find your confidence when it feels impossible

A manager’s journey is filled with twists and turns. Some days, you’ll feel imposter syndrome so strongly that it feels like you’re stuck at bottom of a dark, deep pit. Every manager I know is well acquainted with this place. You feel alone. You second-guess every decision, and you search desperately for something solid to grasp. You just want to restore your faith, but you don’t know how.

I found myself in the Pit when a new colleague and I started working together on an important initiative. Right from the start, we butted heads on product strategy. Both of us were so convinced we were right that every decision felt like a giant wave crashing on the flimsy sandcastle of our working relationship. I remember us sending long emails back and forth about minor product details. Running through it all was an undercurrent of mistrust. Here are some of the things we said to each other: “You aren’t listening,” “You don’t know what you’re talking about,” and “It’s my decision, not yours.”

Looking back on that time now, I can see that my doubts got the better of me. I learned a lot through that tough collaboration and emerged with a better tool kit for escaping the Pit. If you find yourself in that same place, here are some tips on how best to manage your mental state.

Don’t beat yourself up for feeling bad

One of the worst parts of being in the Pit is the double whammy of struggling with something and worrying about the fact that you’re struggling with it. Why is this even hard for me? your internal critic might wail. If I were smarter or braver or more talented, I’d be fine. But when you feel guilty about the way you feel, you’re creating even more stress for yourself.

Recognize that everyone in the world goes through hard times, and give yourself permission to worry. Don’t pay the double tax on your mental load. I’ve found two tactics that help: The first is to think of a public figure you admire, someone who seems to have the perfect life, and Googling “[person’s name] struggle.” There is always a story.

The second tactic is to admit that you’re feeling bad. I usually take out a Post-it note and write, “I am super stressed out about X.” That little act shifts my mind-set from worrying about my worries to simply declaring them. Once I do that, I can start to make progress and address the root cause.

Remember that your your “story” is probably irrational

Remember how we’re all biased? Part of the reason bias exists is that our brains are wired to take shortcuts so we can arrive at faster conclusions. That’s why stereotypes exist. If you see a person wearing thick glasses shuffling along with a stack of textbooks, you might conclude that she’s good at math, even if you have no concrete evidence.