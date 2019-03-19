Readers respond: Is design as important as we think it is?

In his annual Design in Tech report , design luminary John Maeda made a radical claim : that designers should be the supporting actors of a company, rather than taking on the leading role.

As Maeda told Fast Company in an interview published last week, he thinks design-led companies are flawed because these organizations tend to privilege design at the cost of other elements that are crucial to building a product–namely, engineering and product management. “I have friends at all the companies and I kept hearing about ‘design-led’ and all that and it got me excited. I was pushing for it,” he said. “Years later now, I’m in a phase where I realize that [advocacy] was really important, but in reality, design is not that important.”

It’s a provocative stance given Maeda’s history. He’s currently the head of inclusion and computational design at WordPress parent company Automattic, and has long advocated for the importance of design in business. It also proved controversial within the design community. We asked Fast Company readers to write to us with their comments on his position; here’s a selection of their most thoughtful responses.

Forget design-led or engineering-driven: Companies should be customer-led

“Thank you for this provocative article. After working hard over the past five years on establishing a design-led culture in our company, it was irritating to read this but at the same time it echoes a doubt that was growing inside of me for a while now. Do we want design to really lead the product development process? Would it be better if design would be just another supporting function to development or product management?

“I profoundly question this. I understand the problem with putting design in the lead. ‘Design-led’ is as limited as ‘engineering-driven’ or ‘market-driven.’ A product can only be successful if it unites excellent engineering and market-impact with great design. It is the combination of those three qualities that create great products; drop one and success becomes accidental.

“Therefore, I believe that setting design back to a supporting role to engineering or product management is not the right solution.

“If there is anyone who leads, it is the customer. Engineering, product management, design, as well as any other role all are just supporting roles to the customer. Successful companies intuitively get this and stop wasting energy in discussing dominance of one role over the other. The success of the product relies on all three parties contributing their best in collaboration, each role providing their unique and valuable perspective and advocating for it.” — Kai Richter, chief designer, SAP Design