This Googler has helped 50,000 teachers train students in digital skills

In 1989, when JamieSue Goodman was a high school freshman in Manning, South Carolina—population 4,000—her journalism teacher got a grant to buy a computer. The idea was to use it to lay out the school paper. But desktop publishing was new, and the teacher didn’t have a technical background. And so the whole experience turned into an adventure in discovering the machine’s capabilities.

“I had to learn how to use the computer alongside my teacher, everybody struggling together,” Goodman remembers. “And I loved it.”

Fast forward to 2019. Schools are full of computers, be they Macs, Windows PCs, Chromebooks, or iPads. However, a modern version of the situation Goodman encountered 30 years ago persists. Even gifted teachers aren’t necessarily prepared to guide students through using technology to accomplish real-world tasks.

And JamieSue Goodman is in a position to help. As project lead for Applied Digital Skills at Google, she spearheads an ambitious program to provide educators with a rich set of video-based instructional materials that they can access for free. “Basically, every job out there requires some basic computer skills,” she says. “And we want to make sure that everybody has what they need to succeed.”

Goodman didn’t set out to make education her life’s work. After majoring in English at the University of South Carolina, she pursued a career in computers and ended up in New York, where she worked on software for Zagat, the publisher of restaurant guides. When Google acquired Zagat in 2011, she became a Googler, eventually returning to South Carolina to work out of a company data center near Charleston.

A self-taught technologist and daughter of a fourth-grade teacher, Goodman found that she had a yen to give other people the kind of education that had taken her far beyond her small-town roots. “I wanted to teach students about digital skills through applying those skills to building awesome things,” she explains. Given that she worked at Google, which reaches 80 million people with its G Suite for Education and 40 million students and teachers with the Google Classroom class management service, she had the opportunity to satisfy that desire in a big way.

Along with Google colleagues, she created an initial curriculum, CS First and field-tested it in South Carolina schools. Following Goodman’s “awesome project” philosophy, it’s organized into activities that kids care about: A collection of athletic-themed lessons, for instance, includes such tasks as recording sports commentary, making a commercial for a fitness gadget, and programming an extreme sports game.