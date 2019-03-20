Silicon Valley takes on menopause

Telehealth company Ro (previously known as Roman) secured $91 million in funding to expand men’s health offerings. Now, the healthcare startup is tackling women’s issues–specifically, menopause.

On Wednesday, Ro announced Rory, a personalized treatment service for women going through midlife changes. It will offer care, education, and resources to better deal with menopausal symptoms. This will include a mix of prescription solutions along with more holistic practices.

“Menopause is often a lonely and confusing shift, one that approximately 43 million women in the U.S. between the ages of 45 and 64 experience,” Rory states on its website, citing CDC stats. “Many women are unprepared to deal with the changes they go through during midlife, and nearly 55% of women going through menopause don’t do anything at all to treat symptoms.”

Symptoms include headaches, low libido, vaginal dryness, mood changes, weight gain, chills, hair loss, insomnia, and hot flashes. The latter affects an estimated 75% of women, typically lasting five to seven years, according to the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

As Fast Company previously reported, the high percentage of women who don’t treat their menopause symptoms means that 20% of the workforce is potentially at work without enough sleep, profusely sweating, and with little energy.

“The unmet need here is huge,” holds Rory.

Rory members can complete doctor “visits” online, at which point a remote Rory-affiliated physician follows up with recommended treatment options. All prescriptions are sent directly to one’s home via the company’s own pharmacy network. Products start at $13 per month, and members can contact their physicians at any time via phone or online messaging.