I protected my privacy by ditching Chrome for Brave–and so should you

Google’s Chrome is the world’s most popular web browser, with an estimated global market share of over 66% as of April 2018, according to Statista . And for the most part, it’s easy to see why Chrome dominates. It doesn’t hog resources; it’s got an attractive, minimalist interface; and it’s incredibly customizable thanks to a web store with tens of thousands of extensions and themes.

The drawback to Chrome is that it’s owned by Google. This alone is enough to unnerve people who care about keeping their online activity to themselves. After all, Google’s aim is to know as much about us as possible in order to target us with more relevant ads. And with Chrome, Google can suck up even more information about your browser’s activities. The company has also tried to pull off some things in Chrome in the past that have been branded “a full-fledged assault on user privacy.”

I’m a big believer in browser compartmentalization. I use three browsers frequently: Safari for sites I need to log in to (I call this my “accounts” browser), Firefox for general web browsing of sites I never log in to (my “everyday” browser), and–until recently–Chrome for the publishing systems and online tools I use as a journalist (my “work” browser). As for why I used Chrome for work: I’ve found that it’s the most widely compatible browser and behaves nicely with whatever services I use.

Recently, however, I’ve decided to de-Google my life as much as possible. This included ditching Chrome. Since I was already using Safari as my “accounts” browser and Firefox as my “everyday” browser, that meant I needed to find a third browser to replace Chrome as my new “work” browser.

I ended up giving the upstart Brave web browser a try–and I’ve never looked back since. After using Brave instead of Chrome for the few months, I now think every Chrome user should switch to Brave and ditch Google’s browser for good. Here’s why.

Visually, Brave is Chrome’s twin

Seriously, Brave looks almost exactly like Chrome–and if you know how to use Chrome, you already know how to use Brave.

The reason for this is because Brave is built atop Chromium, the same open-source browser project as Chrome. There are a fair number of Chromium-based browsers out there, the most well-known probably being Opera. Brave is a much younger browser, however, and unlike Opera, the people behind it decided not to deviate the look of its UI from Chrome that much. Speaking of the people behind Brave, it was cofounded by Brendan Eich, the creator of Javascript and the cofounder of Mozilla, the organization that makes Firefox. The fact that Eich cofounded Brave is why I decided to give the browser a try in the first place over other Chromium-based browsers.