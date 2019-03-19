This app is designed to get millennials addicted to giving

When you open the new charity app Millie , you’ll see the profiles of three organizations that need funding. Each has a picture and quick description to court your interest. If you feel drawn to one, simply click to learn more, and then swipe right to make a donation. You can pick how much you want to spend and seal the deal automatically, thanks to whatever money you preloaded into your account.

That might feel like a familiar dating app, but wait, there’s more: An on-screen timer counts down the days and minutes until those offerings will be replaced by others (you’ll see a fresh batch weekly). A social feed allows you to view when others are giving in real-time, and a profile page records and displays your own interactions. Donors can share money within the app, and earn badges for things like giving streaks and other good behaviors.

As the name suggests, the app targets millennials. It blends many of the mechanics that have already proven popular in other apps, online payment services, and social networks. Millie founder and CEO Rachel Klausner, who is both a millennial and a product designer, came up with the idea after realizing that many these online ecosystems were sucking up time and money from her own life, but not necessarily in a ways that dramatically improved the world.

“The way that millennials tend to give is through these random one-off, peer-to-peer asks,” she says. That might include, say, a fundraiser that’s promoted on Facebook. She personally found that the money she’d set aside to give to charity each year was being spent in ways that didn’t actually teach her more about the charity world. “It’s very reactive giving. And I was wondering, ‘Can we make people more proactive and thoughtful about giving?'”

Klausner thought so, but only if the giving process gets reimagined. “I just looked at all the apps that millennials were most addicted to and what features kind of pull people in the most,” she says. Here’s a bit more about how it works: On Millie, users who preload cash can then specify how much each swipe is worth. (The default amount per swipe is five dollars.)

That back-end process is hidden from users but fairly revolutionary: The Boston-based company works with Infinity Benefit Foundation, a nonprofit that provides each user access to separate donor-advised fund. Donor-advised funds, or DAFs, are philanthropic vehicles that people typically use to set aside money for charity and receive an immediate tax benefit, even though they can then wait to spend the money. Many DAFs require a large minimum balance to get started–often at least $10,000–but IBF is structured to make the service more readily available. It works with corporations that want to create lower-threshold accounts to their own employees.

“We’re basically just making an easy-to-use platform that sits on top of their donor-advised fund,” Klausner says. For tax purposes, Millie provides users with a charitable receipt at the time that the money is preloaded. The for-profit company takes 5% of each transaction, which is typical of many online donation services.