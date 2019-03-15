Disney rehires James Gunn for “Guardians of the Galaxy 3”

Rocket Raccoon may be the only currently living Guardian of the Galaxy, but now we know another key member will be back for Guardians of the Galaxy 3: Writer and director James Gunn.

Deadline reports that both Marvel and Gunn’s representatives have confirmed his re-hiring to write and direct the third Guardians flick. It marks a rare time in recent memory that a corporation has reconsidered its position and made the reasonable and right move to reverse a decision.

Gunn was originally fired after decade-old tweets resurfaced referencing pedophilia and molestation. At the time, Disney studios chairman Alan Horn said in a statement, “The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James’ Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio’s values, and we have severed our business relationship with him.”

The fan outcry was immediate. Online petitions ensued. The writer director apologized unreservedly and accepted the studio’s decision.

3. In the past, I have apologized for humor of mine that hurt people. I truly felt sorry and meant every word of my apologies. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 20, 2018

The stars of Guardians issued an open letter of support, but the matter still appeared closed. Especially after Gunn signed on to write and direct a sequel to Warner Bros and DC’s Suicide Squad.

While subsequent Marvel Studios’ releases like Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther and Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok had the distinct signature of each director, Marvel is no doubt happy to have Gunn back since his Guardians were among the first to be the result of such a singular vision. That, and the two Guardians of the Galaxy films have grossed more than $1.6 billion worldwide.